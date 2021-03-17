Donna Meares: Human kindness shines

Last month, I had my first Moderna vaccine at Sierra Nevada Hospital through Dignity Health.

Nurse Mary Ann gave me the shot, and her technique was painless. I complimented her on how good she was. When she scheduled my next vaccine date, I noticed it fell on my birthday. I was concerned a reaction might disrupt my day. She said that the immunity would be my birthday gift.

Returning for my second inoculation, I asked for Nurse Mary Ann. She remembered me and handed me a birthday balloon. Then the hospital staff, including my doctor, Jill Fitzpatrick, gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday.”

What a wonderful surprise — a shining display of human kindness. In addition, the appointment scheduling and procedures were first rate. From arrival to departure, my total time for the vaccination was less than 30 minutes, including the 15 required for reaction watch.

Thanks for helping to unlock my door to normalcy. By the way, a slightly sore arm for a day was the only side effect I noticed.

Donna Meares

Grass Valley