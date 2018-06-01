Donna Levreault: Vote for Hilary Hodge
June 1, 2018
It's time for fresh ideas and a new vision for our community, which is why I am voting for Hilary Hodge for Nevada County Supervisor.
As a senior on a fixed income, I am alarmed to see rents and real estate prices rise so sharply here. Will I have to leave this place that I love so much because I can't afford it anymore?
Young families and working adults also are at risk for being priced out of the area. Hilary wants to work with city and county authorities to relax regulations for home builders. She proposes fiscally responsible policies that will allow our community to become sustainable across all income levels, not just the lucky few.
We need a change — please see more of her ideas at Hilaryhodgeforsupervisor.com.
Donna Levreault
Grass Valley
