Donna Levreault: Too many power outages

PG&E recently installed safety triggers in areas of high fire risk. Whenever anything touches a line, the power automatically shuts off. This has resulted in four power outages in our area over the past two months. Power is out for three to six hours at a time, with no warning. I am unable to work and when it’s 95 degrees out, unable to get cool. It’s extremely stressful working and living and wondering if the power is going to go out today. Or maybe this evening?

This is in addition to the planned PSPS shut offs that go on for days, a terrific burden. Many of us cannot afford to buy a generator or we are renters. So, we sit in the dark and the heat.

PG&E has been negligent in upgrading its equipment and attending to wildfire prevention. They are starting to make a long overdue effort. However, safety should not come at the expense of reliability. Outages pose their own safety risks, particularly for the elderly, the disabled, and those living alone in isolated areas. This current situation cannot go on.

Donna Levreault

Grass Valley