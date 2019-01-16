Donna Frandsen: Presidential grudge behind threats to cut FEMA funding?January 16, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 16, 2019Question: If Nancy Pelosi's residence was Texas or Florida, would Trump announce FEMA would no longer help in cases of hurricane disasters because the residents don't manage the weather well enough?Donna FrandsenGrass Valley Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: LettersRobert Wolaver: Trolls add nothing to the online conversationArthur Krugler: What are we waiting for?Rick Kraus: Shutdown totally unnecessaryBob Riopel: Not smart enough leadershipJohn Bohnert: Voting for judges — why?Trending SitewideThroat slashing victim found on You Bet Road out of hospitalMan on Highway 49 snarls traffic, ends up in jailNevada City ‘Uber driver’ sentenced to four yearsWinter wallop: Rain, wind and blizzard conditions hit Nevada CountyNevada City considers moratorium on some cannabis manufacturers
