Donna Frandsen: Presidential grudge behind threats to cut FEMA funding?

Question: If Nancy Pelosi's residence was Texas or Florida, would Trump announce FEMA would no longer help in cases of hurricane disasters because the residents don't manage the weather well enough?

Donna Frandsen

Grass Valley

