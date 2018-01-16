Donna Cobb: Northridge helps English language learners

Kudos to Mony Monir, the owner of Northridge Restaurant in Nevada City, for hosting a fundraising dinner for Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) in November.

Everyone who attended enjoyed great food for a good cause. A percentage of the evening's proceeds were donated to PiELL. It was a great success! Partners in English Language Learning offers free one-on-one ESL tutoring to adults in Nevada County. The next training will be offered in April.

If you would like information on volunteering, please call Donna at 530-265-2116 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Donna Cobb, program coordinator

Partners in English Language Learning