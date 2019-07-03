Donna Cobb: Kudos to a real angel

Recently we at United Way of Nevada County lost a very generous volunteer. Al Yates passed away about a month ago.

He was a giving, caring man who, as it happened, was always the only male in a room full of women, all helping to prepare our newsletters. He didn’t mind, in fact, I think he really enjoyed it. He was a good listener and always chimed in, all the while folding, taping and labeling those never-ending newsletters. He was a stoic gentleman who never complained about anything, not even his illness.

He kept on showing up and giving his time, his work, his funny stories and his smile. He is greatly missed.

Donna Cobb, on behalf of everyone at

United Way of Nevada County