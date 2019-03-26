Donna Cobb: Dr. Pierce lends support to free health-care clinic
March 26, 2019
United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a free two-day health care clinic on Jan. 11-12 in 2020, in conjunction with California CareForce.
The clinic planning committee would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Pierce for helping plan and volunteer his time during the upcoming clinic. Dr. Pierce, a retired internal medicine physician who served in our area for 20 years and at Roseville Kaiser for five, feels strongly that access to health care is important to everyone. He is committed to helping bring the Grass Valley free two-day Health Care Clinic to fruition in 2020. We appreciate his experience, knowledge and his tireless help.
For information on how you can volunteer, email United Way at admin@uwnc.org.
Donna Cobb
United Way of Nevada County
