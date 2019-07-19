Donna Christensen: Go see ‘Cabaret’

Thank you Sierra Stages, and the fabulously talented actors, dancers, singers and musicians for bringing the musical Cabaret to Nevada City.

My husband, friends and I are still marveling over and talking about the show. Such outstanding talented actors, I thought I was seeing this show on Broadway in New York City! I know we are so very lucky to have such talented actors performing here. Micah Cone is so, so believable as the Emcee. What a great voice he has! Heidi Grass and Sue Legate-Hanford are so superb in their roles. Casey Burke makes his character believable. The Kit Kat Girls and entire cast had me sitting there with them at the club.

All actors were great, I am unable to name them all.

If you enjoy theatre, this is a wonderful experience. I recommend seeing it while tickets are still available.

Donna Christensen

Nevada City