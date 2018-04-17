Donna Burley: Be a Dan fan

Dan Miller is the man to continue his good work as District 3 Supervisor.

The man who takes the heat and keeps on going. The man who knows Grass Valley and Nevada County. He works hard, he is a man of trust, he is the man we want to represent us.

What we don't need is someone who moved to District 3 shortly before filing to run for office and who knows nothing about the needs and values of Grass Valley and Nevada County. Who takes campaign funds from groups in the Bay Area and Sacramento. This person checks no boxes for Grass Valley.

We want a trusted, true Nevada County citizen with a long record of service to us. We the People! Dan will stand up for us, Let's stand up and fight for Dan Miller District 3 Supervisor. Be a Dan Fan. Vote for Dan Miller and know what we are getting. The best.

Donna Burley

Grass Valley