Donald Rivenes: I have a different understanding

A recent article in The Union by a freelancer contained statements that were wrong. First, engineered fill from the Rise Gold mine is not part of a restoration project. Fill is proposed to be put at the Centennial site after completion of an independent voluntary toxic cleanup project at Centennial. The article said: “The Centennial site, where engineered fill will be used as part of a restoration project …”

Second, haul trucks would be going down Brunswick Road toward Highway 20/49 for 70 years, not 15 years. The February 2020 Rise Gold Air Quality report indicated that in regard to long-term operations, engineered fill would be trucked to the Centennial industrial site for five years, to a pad at the Brunswick industrial site for five years, and off-site to support local construction projects for 70 years.

The Union article said: “The Centennial site … is expected to take five years to complete, during which time the trucks will be divided between the two routes. For the next 15 years, the number of trucks on the road will not decrease, but will move entirely to the Highway 20/49 route.”

Please set the facts straight on this important issue.

Donald Rivenes





Grass Valley