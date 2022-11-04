Don W. Scoble: There is no magic fix to wildfires
It’s late October and we breathe a sigh of relief knowing another wildfire season has passed. But not so long ago we were watching nearby fires and breathing smoke
Recently, we spoke with a few local citizens who say the vegetation mitigation is being managed with existing resources. To that I suggest looking around around our county. Some of our developments are firetraps. Look at the limited numbers of evacuation corridors when traffic is heavy, and imagine fire on either side of the road with traffic at a standstill. This scenario has happened elsewhere.
The proposed sales tax increase is miniscule but the 12 million in revenue annually will go a long way in making our community safer. Accelerated vegetation removal, enhanced evacuation management, warning systems, opportunities for leveraging funds for grants and more. This is what we will be paying for.
The fact is that wildfires will continue to be a fact of life for all of us who live here.
The choice is to do something or to do nothing. There is no magic fix. There will always be risk, but it only makes sense to do what we can and vote yes on Measure V.
Don W. Scoble
Nevada City
Randall J Newsome: The choice could not be clearer
With the blizzard of misinformation that permeates the internet these days, it’s tougher than ever to choose the right candidate in any election. Fortunately, the choice is considerably easier to make as to the two…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments