Don W. Scoble: There is no magic fix to wildfires

It’s late October and we breathe a sigh of relief knowing another wildfire season has passed. But not so long ago we were watching nearby fires and breathing smoke

Recently, we spoke with a few local citizens who say the vegetation mitigation is being managed with existing resources. To that I suggest looking around around our county. Some of our developments are firetraps. Look at the limited numbers of evacuation corridors when traffic is heavy, and imagine fire on either side of the road with traffic at a standstill. This scenario has happened elsewhere.

The proposed sales tax increase is miniscule but the 12 million in revenue annually will go a long way in making our community safer. Accelerated vegetation removal, enhanced evacuation management, warning systems, opportunities for leveraging funds for grants and more. This is what we will be paying for.

The fact is that wildfires will continue to be a fact of life for all of us who live here.

The choice is to do something or to do nothing. There is no magic fix. There will always be risk, but it only makes sense to do what we can and vote yes on Measure V.

Don W. Scoble

Nevada City