Don Schmidt: Art classes important for human development

I’m very disappointed with the decision by the Nevada Joint Union High School District administration to make scheduling changes that will essentially eliminate performing arts classes for the freshman students.

I guess I should be thankful that our son was able to make it through Nevada Union High School at a time when music classes were valued for all four years of enrollment. Without the support, camaraderie, and discipline of this program, I don’t think our son would have graduated.

Music, and all the performing arts for that matter, are just as important for human development as any other program, but always seem to be under assault in the public schools. This will just give more parents a reason to abandon NU and seek out other educational options.

A very poor decision, indeed.

Don Schmidt

Grass Valley