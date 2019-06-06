Don Rivenes: Discriminatory fees on California home solar and energy storage systems

On April 10, 2019 the California Senate Energy Committee approved SB 288 to:

• Bar utilities from imposing discriminatory fees on home solar and energy storage systems.

• Require PUC and utility boards to establish a streamlined and standardized process for utilities to interconnect PV systems.

• Require the PUC and Energy Commission to submit a report each year reviewing performance of electrical corporation’s completing interconnection requests and improving responses.

• Require regulators to remove barriers to customer-sited energy resources participating in energy, capacity and ancillary services markets.

• Require the PUC by 2021 to consider solar tariffs for reduction of GHG emissions and ensuring grid reliability, and removing tariffs that create solar use barriers,

Facing stiff opposition from utilities, on May 17 the Senate Appropriations Committee in secret with no public discussion gutted SB 288 and sent it on to the Assembly.

There is now no language barring discriminatory fees on home solar and energy storage systems or requiring regulators to remove barriers to customer-sited energy resources or requiring the PUC to consider new tariff rules for reduction of GHG emissions,

Please contact Assemblyman Dahle, asking that SB 288 be restored as originally written. The climate crisis demands action.

Don Rivenes

Grass Valley