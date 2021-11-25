Don Ringen: How to save on the rising cost of turkey

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up $6 over 2020. What to do about it? One local grocery store gives you a $14 credit toward the purchase of a turkey if you spend $30 in their store. That alone will pay for the $6 increase in the cost of Thanksgiving dinner.

Otherwise, skip two coffees for the next two weeks from your favorite barista; that should cover the cost. I don’t drink coffee.

Well, for Black Friday you could use Rakuten or Ebates for your purchases online or in-store purchases and that should cover the cost of the increase of Thanksgiving Dinner. I just did my Christmas shopping online and was able to save more than $6 using the above sites.

Don’t have access to a computer? Recycle aluminum and plastic yourself instead of giving your aluminum cans and plastic bottles, etc., to your garbage company.

Relax with marijuana. Hold off a joint or two and you should recover the costs of that turkey dinner.





Go to your local supermarket and get a dinner already made for six to eight people for $60, and put it on your credit card. If that puts you over the $10,000 limit, you can call the credit card company and reduce your debt.

Or maybe your federal tax bill is over $10,000. You can call the IRS and work out a deal.

Or you can refinance your mortgage and get 2.75% interest and save on your monthly payments. While you’re at it, take out some of the increase in value of your home and buy that new electric car you always wanted. You will be helping that climate change problem.

Or if you’re over 65, you can sign up for Medicare Advantage, lower your monthly payments for insurance. You probably will not be able to use your usual dentist, eye doctor or physical therapist, but you have saved some money, and the insurance broker who sold you the new policy will get a commission and now have enough money purchase a turkey for dinner.

My dentist, eye doctor and physical therapist were not covered under the Medicare Advantage offered to me in the area where I live. So I stayed with my Medicare plan. Have a nice turkey dinner.

Don Ringen

Penn Valley