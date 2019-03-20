 Don Mortara: NID’s rate hike | TheUnion.com

Don Mortara: NID’s rate hike

Are you an NID customer? Do you want to see your bill go up 25 to 100 percent?

If not, then send a letter to NID and tell them "no hike."

Do it now because if NID does not get your vote they will assume you approve of the hike. Do not wait. Do it now.

Don Mortara

Grass Valley

