Don Feil: Learn a little more about Katie Hopkins

Regarding Eric Christen’s Other Voices article, “GOP Gathers for Liberty,” I wonder how many of the attendees are familiar with the profile of the keynote speaker Katie Hopkins.

According to Business Insider, Ms. Hopkins has been forced out of media jobs in the United Kingdom because of her extreme views. The Guardian confirmed from a Twitter spokesperson that her account has been suspended: “In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our “hateful conduct policy.”

She has been quoted as comparing migrants to cockroaches and suggested that people with dementia should not “block” hospital beds.

Her claim that Brits do not have the right to bear arms is untrue. The UK has strict gun control laws, but the public can own rifles and shotguns after a background check.

It is true that she had her speech curtailed and lost her properties after losing a libel suit and payment of damages and legal fees required her to sell her home. Apparently, in some cases, lying actually has consequences.

Her attack on social democracy is ill-informed and misleading. Social democracy is not socialism. It is democracy with a conscience.

Don Feil

Grass Valley