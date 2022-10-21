Don Doernberg: Prop 29 — What do we get?
This is Prop 29’s third consecutive year on the ballot. Californians have twice rejected it by considerable margins. Someone is spending huge amounts of money to keep putting it on the ballot, and no one expends that kind of money without expecting to make even more money from Prop 29’s being adopted. Where is all that money coming from? Who expects to profit from Prop 29?
As far as I can tell, Prop 29’s supporters are trying to panic the electorate into voting to “cure” a problem that the supporters have never made any attempt to show exists. If there were data showing any significant degree of patient risk from dialysis clinics, we can be sure the money behind Prop 29 would be trumpeting them. But what do we get? Silence about any evidence. Scare tactics rather than rational argument.
Don Doernberg
Penn Valley
