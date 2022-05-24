Don Doernberg: Need real answers from Tedder

Mr. Tedder has raised a serious question about his own candidacy for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. He says he went to Navy boot camp in 2005. He also says he has a military pension.

But when asked how he qualified for a retirement pension with fewer than 20 years of service and whether he had a disability pension, his answer had nothing to do with either part of the question.

Why?

Mr. Tedder said he was pausing his legal studies. The reporter asked him what school he attended. Mr. Tedder did not answer the question.

Why not?

The questions were neither complex nor in any way tricky. One was a simple yes/no question. When a person seeks a position of public trust, evasiveness is not a desirable quality. The questions remain:

(1) How did he qualify for a pension in less than 20 years?

(2) Does he have a disability pension?

(3) What law school does he attend?

The public deserves straightforward answers, not silence or evasion. Is this candidate trustworthy? His own website has raised that issue. What stops him from dispelling the concern?

Don Doernberg

Penn Valley