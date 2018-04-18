Don Daniels: Re-elect Dan Miller

I strongly encourage all voters in District 3 to vote to re-elect Dan Miller as county supervisor, and here's why:

My wife, Anita, and I have known Dan for many years, having grown up in Nevada County. He is definitely trustworthy, honest and cares about his constituents.

We had a land-use issue with a neighboring owner a few years ago and called on Dan to review the situation. He spent well over five days researching the impacts of the planned development and approached the issue honestly and with a sincere concern for all the neighbors and how they'd be affected. Although the project was ultimately approved, to our dismay, we feel he listened to our concerns and fought for what was the best outcome for our neighborhood.

In other words, he listens, studies the entire situation, and votes for the best outcome for the community.

Dan is someone we can count on!

Don Daniels

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley