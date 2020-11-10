Don Branson: Voters watching vote-counting — a waste of time

Do you ever wonder why it’s mostly only Republicans who complain about votes? Why they are the most wanting to watch vote counting? How do I know this? I have audited three elections here and at the election office I stood in the two-foot square box taped on the floor. You cannot tell anything from two-to-three feet away.

It was a joke trying to watch the workers moving fast. You cannot talk to them. Can you imagine people asking for them to slow down show that to me? And machines verify signatures mostly anyway. You cannot see them. Most places now have cameras so anyone can watch. Our election staff work their butts off and do a great job. Sure, things happen, but they are very minor.

So from what I’ve seen, Democrats have a life and don’t have time to watch or complain about two dead people that voted. Republicans live life being a Republican — complaining about two dead people that voted (saying the election is a fraud) and can find a conspiracy just by walking out their front doors.

Don Branson

Grass Valley.