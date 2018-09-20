Don and Sandra Kewman: Reaching across the aisle for the greater good

In today's political climate, rarely does one come across an issue that is truly bipartisan.

This just happened when Senator Feinstein (D) cosponsored the Senate version of a bill that Congressman LaMalfa (R) cosponsored in the House: the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act.

We are grateful to both of them for supporting this important bill that could boost Alzheimer's resources in Northern California.

The BOLD Act would launch a nationwide public health response to Alzheimer's disease, allowing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund "Centers of Excellence" and state and local health departments to educate providers and consumers on the warning signs of Alzheimer's, diagnosis, and life after diagnosis. Funds could also be used for programs that support unpaid family caregivers.

The number of Nevada County residents expected to develop Alzheimer's disease is projected to increase approximately 65 percent by 2030. More services are needed in rural communities like ours. Working together the legislators from both major parties can do so much more and we appreciate this example by Senator Feinstein and Congressman LaMalfa.

For more information regarding Alzheimer's disease, contact the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 at 800-272-3900.

Don Kewman Ph.D

Sandra Kewman, R.N.

Nevada City