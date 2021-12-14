Dominic Albano: Retired teachers pitch in
I just wanted to give a huge thank you to the California Retired Teachers Association. I just received a $100 grant to be used in my classroom, to benefit the fourth grade children of whom I teach.
This nonprofit organization does so much for retired and active educators in our community. We educators are very fortunate to have their help and support. The association protects and advocates for retired and active educators’ pensions, and other retirement benefits, and supports education in our community.
The grant that I received will be used to pay for supplies for projects/activities in our classroom. Thanks again, California Retired Teachers Association!
Dominic Albano, fourth grade teacher
Union Hill School, Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Norton Lehner: Asparagus as metaphor
Asparagus is fine. In salads and mixed veggie dishes, it’s fine. Asparagus is not something I want to the exclusion of other veggies, but it’s fine. Until I am served asparagus with every meal. Until…