Dominic Albano: Retired teachers pitch in

I just wanted to give a huge thank you to the California Retired Teachers Association. I just received a $100 grant to be used in my classroom, to benefit the fourth grade children of whom I teach.

This nonprofit organization does so much for retired and active educators in our community. We educators are very fortunate to have their help and support. The association protects and advocates for retired and active educators’ pensions, and other retirement benefits, and supports education in our community.

The grant that I received will be used to pay for supplies for projects/activities in our classroom. Thanks again, California Retired Teachers Association!

Dominic Albano, fourth grade teacher

Union Hill School, Grass Valley