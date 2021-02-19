Dodie Johnston: The R-word

Recently there’s been a renewed interest in recycling. Here are some reasons why:

1) It’s one simple thing ordinary people like you and me can do that has a huge impact on the environment.

2) Recent Waste Management (WM) mailers warn there will be consequences for its customers who recycle wrong starting in April.

3) The recycling market has shrunk and “not every article you place in your cart can be recycled” (cited by WM Public Sector Manager Shavati Karki-Pearl in The Union). That means it goes into the earth or the ocean. Revolting!

Time to give your recycling practices a 21st century make-over. Read really carefully WM guidelines in recent mailers and review their website. Renew your commitment to recycling right. Request information as needed from WM. Join the new facebook group, “Waste NOT Nevada County” (facebook.com/groups/wastenotnevadacounty) to get questions answered and learn about exciting new resources like Terracycle. Begin to think of recycling as secondary; always reuse, repair, repurpose first. And boldly refuse plastic bags, and non-recyclable to-go containers. Just remember to bring your own.

To rephrase the ancient saying about charity: “Recycling begins at home.” Done right, it’s the right thing to do.

Dodie Johnston

Grass Valley