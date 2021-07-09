Dodie Johnston: Juneteenth, LaMalfa and McClintock
On June 16 Tom McClintock and Doug LaMalfa joined 12 other Congressmen to vote “no” on recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday (415 of their colleagues voted yes). McClintock stated he believed it “unhealthy to reach into the dead past, revive its most malevolent conflicts, and reintroduce them into our age.”
What does Tom think we just celebrated on the Fourth of July? Achieving independence from Great Britain cost thousands of lives. Not all colonists supported the rebellion, many were malevolently polarized or collaterally damaged, conflict was the order of the day. Other holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and even Labor Day recognize a struggle, often bloody, for an ideal and a way of life. Conflict is imbedded in these struggles and the holidays are recognition of the sacrifice it took to achieve successful resolutions.
LaMalfa made even less sense. He worried that the new holiday might be confused or compete with the existing Independence Day. He suggested “Emancipation Freedom Day” as an alternative. Check a dictionary before double-talking, Doug.
I am amazed and embarrassed at the ignorance and narrow-mindedness of these two “representatives.” They don’t represent me. Doesn’t Nevada County deserve more intelligent and less colorblind leadership?
Dodie Johnston
Grass Valley
