Disturbing the peace
We were all young once! Even though the days of our youth are in the distant past, we still remember what it was like to be a teenager.
Hanging out with our friends and being carefree — how wonderful an existence. Fast forward to our 70s and we still like the company of our friends, but now we choose to live in quieter neighborhoods where an evening stroll can be enjoyed. Morgan Ranch is one such neighborhood.
How sad it is now that this peaceful existence is being interrupted by loud groups of partying teenagers! Constant calls to the Grass Valley Police Department and added patrols are fruitless — night after night the disturbances continue. How can this be resolved? Surely city parking and nuisance ordinances can be enforced? Reaching out for help from anyone who has had similar problems.
Thank you!
Lindy Schasiepen
Grass Valley
Fire tax will impact business
In response to Terence McAteer’s fire tax article, I would like to bring up a few points.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.