Disturbing the peace

We were all young once! Even though the days of our youth are in the distant past, we still remember what it was like to be a teenager.

Hanging out with our friends and being carefree — how wonderful an existence. Fast forward to our 70s and we still like the company of our friends, but now we choose to live in quieter neighborhoods where an evening stroll can be enjoyed. Morgan Ranch is one such neighborhood.

How sad it is now that this peaceful existence is being interrupted by loud groups of partying teenagers! Constant calls to the Grass Valley Police Department and added patrols are fruitless — night after night the disturbances continue. How can this be resolved? Surely city parking and nuisance ordinances can be enforced? Reaching out for help from anyone who has had similar problems.

Thank you!

Lindy Schasiepen

Grass Valley