Dirk Meyer: Above and beyond
The other morning I pulled up to my job site on Packard Drive to see a police car parked. Looking across the street, I watched Officer Brian Blakemore (a police sergeant) on his knees for 45 minutes, helping a lady change her battery. He actually had to remove the tire in order to get to the battery, so it was quite a process.
I thought it was quite commendable. Thank you, Grass Valley Police Department, for going above and beyond to serve our community.
Dirk Meyer
Grass Valley
