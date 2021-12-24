Dick Tracy: ‘West Side Story’ reappears

It was 60 years ago when I took a very cute girl to see the original “West Side Story” movie at an elegant theater in San Francisco.

At lot has happened in those years. She, for example, has changed her last name from Schaps to Ballou (and for the past 33 years) to Tracy. It’s our own love story, far happier than that of Maria and Tony in the film.

Also, this is the first time we’ve been to a movie theater in well over a year because of COVID-19. Vaccinated and boosted, we still wore masks (as the sign on the Sutton Theater door asked) and washed hands before leaving.

I’ve written numerous film reviews in my journalistic career and feel fairly certain it will gain numerous Academy Award nominations, particularly for 91-year-old Rita Moreno. She appeared in both versions, and also served as executive producer of the current $100 million epic.

We’d give the film a high rating for its backdrops, the classic automobiles (the newest I spotted was a ‘57 Chevy) and magnificent dance routines, but were both disappointed that the focus is more on violence than romance.





For example, Tony is an ex-con in the current version, jailed for nearly beating another youngster to death. OK, he’s regretful, but is that necessary to endear him to audiences?

Judging from previews we saw of other upcoming films, violence sells these days. That’s a sad commentary on our society.

Interestingly, the Sutton Cinemas audience remained in their seats as the skillfully crafted credits rolled. These days people seem to dash for their cars before the house lights come on.

You have an opportunity to judge changes for yourselves, since the original film is now showing at the Onyx Theater.

Enjoy!

Dick Tracy

Nevada County