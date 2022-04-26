Dick Tracy: Remember the Yellow Pages?

I miss telephone books. Especially the Yellow Pages full of advertisements under several categories. When I was a youngster living in Reno, we didn’t have a phone for some time. Dad was a fry cook for a casino restaurant, and Mom was an office helper for Sears. Money was tight. When we finally got a phone it was on a three-party line (kids are asking, “What’s that?”) and our number was 8796.

For today’s youngsters, three homes were served on the same phone line, each with a different ring. Ours was two longs. Yes, you might eavesdrop on other calls, but you had to cover the phone mouthpiece so the sound of your breathing wasn’t detected.

When new telephone books came out each year, I immediately scanned the pages to see that our listing was correct. It always was.

Computers and the internet have made phone books obsolete, of course, but I still miss the convenience of being able to look up categories like “plumbers” or “automobile dealers” and make selections. In some larger cities the Yellow Pages were separate from phone numbers.

I remember decades ago being in a motel room in Las Vegas, where I was best man at my stepbrother’s wedding. There was a fat Yellow Pages directory on the phone stand and Felicia — an avowed horsewoman — picked it up to see what was was listed under “Equine” or “Equestrian.”

I noticed she was rapidly flipping page after page.

“I can’t believe this!” she said. She had mistakenly entered “Entertainers.” Nearly 100 pages of them. And there were no “Chuckles the Clown” ads, folks.

“Let me see that,” I asked, and spent quite some time laughing while reading the offerings.

One half-page ad touted, “Sexy Young College Cheerleaders.”

I’ve sometimes wondered what becomes of cheerleaders when they graduate. The Yellow Pages offered an answer.

Dick Tracy lives in Grass Valley.