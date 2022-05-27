Dick Tracy: Go ahead, take the reins!

Hey, would you like to be President of the United States?

“Man, would I!” you’re probably saying. “If I was in office, the 101st Airborne Division would be parachuting into Ukraine right now, kicking some Russian butts!”

Whoa, not so fast.

First you have to campaign all over the country, in many different time zones and reading speeches that sound good but are primarily written to offend the fewest voters possible. And no matter what you say, someone will rip it to shreds. It’s like being in a bad marriage.

And even if you get millions more votes than your opponent, like Hillary Clinton did, you can still lose because of our archaic Electoral College.

What are the rewards? The pay ($400,00 a year) is so pathetic that a first-year pro baseball player makes more. Donald Trump, you may recall, petulantly donated his salary to charity. John Kennedy donated his to charity, as well, following the example of Herbert Hoover and George Washington.

Oddly, presidents get a $4 million a year retirement package. That kept Barack Obama from having to go back to being a lawyer. And if you’re president, remember you can’t spend all your time someplace nice, like Camp David. You have to live in the White House. In that climate.

Years ago, I led a garden tour that went through the nation’s Capitol and met up with an old pal running the botanic garden there. It was a nice spring day, and he noted: “Washington, D.C., only has six nice days a year. And you’re here on Day Four.”

And forget the pleasures of things like dropping into an ice cream parlor and ordering a chocolate soda. Or watching “Batman” at a local theater. You’ve got a corps of assistants and plainclothes protectors to consider. When Ronald Reagan was president, he took delight in visiting friends at their horse ranches and galloping off, leaving his greenhorn security guards hanging onto their saddle horns for dear life.

There’s a lot more to consider before taking the job. And then after you turn loose the 101st Airborne, there are things to consider like major cities disappearing in nuclear attacks from Mr. Putin.

“Oops” just won’t cut it.

Dick Tracy lives in Grass Valley.