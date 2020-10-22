Dick Sciaroni: Vote for Bob Branstom

With Election Day less than a month away, the time for decisions is now. It’s time to vote, to choose who will lead.

Bob Branstom’s campaign for a seat on the Grass Valley City Council has focused on Grass Valley, not partisan politics. His concerns are local: prioritizing existing community resources (technology, light industry, cannabis) that mean well-paying jobs; incentivizing more and better housing; expanding broadband connectivity through public and private cooperation; encouraging public participation in local government; and helping our businesses recover from months of COVID-19, wildfires and power outages.

Bob’s education (graduate degrees in agricultural economics and psychology) and hands-on experience in the public and private sectors make him an ideal candidate to help lead Grass Valley and its citizens in the coming years as they recover from what can only be seen as a year of heartbreak and setback. Over the past several years I have watched Bob work with people to solve problems through cooperative action. His approach will focus on consensus-building, finding the people and the solutions that work for all of Grass Valley’s citizens and businesses. I urge you to give Bob the opportunity to make a difference for Grass Valley.

Dick Sciaroni

Grass Valley