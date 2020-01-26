Dick Sciaroni: Re-elect Heidi Hall to Nevada County Board of Supervisors

Nevada County voters will have more on their plates in the March election than the presidential primary.

Among other contests on the ballot is the District 1 supervisor seat currently filled by Heidi Hall, recently selected unanimously as board chair by her fellow supervisors. Heidi has been a tireless leader on issues of concern for all of us in Nevada County — homelessness, fire safety, broadband and cannabis. She’s also been a local supporter for a pragmatic approach to power outage issues.

Early endorsements have included State Controller Betty Yee and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. State Sen. Mike McGuire, a vocal advocate for rural issues including fire safety and insurance, has endorsed Heidi and asked for her support on cannabis issues.

I urge voters to support Heidi for another term on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Dick Sciaroni

Grass Valley