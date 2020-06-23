Dick Sciaroni: Question yourself — you might change your mind
Manny Montes recently questioned a column I wrote on the Electoral College. He either misread what I wrote or chose to ignore my words to score points for himself.
I remind him of the closing words of my column: “Is it time to reform the Electoral College system? Perhaps. It’s up to all of us, the citizens, to decide. That means dialogue, not diatribe.”
I did not advocate Electoral College reform or elimination. There are reasons to keep it and reasons to reform or eliminate it. I raised questions but provided no answer.
I am an ardent admirer of Michel Montaigne. Like Montaigne, I am rarely convinced of much, and take care not to believe everything I think. Beliefs are cheap; they require little effort. Only by spending time reflecting and examining ideas in detail can one hope to come to a reasoned understanding. Even then, one could be wrong; but through the attempt, one has a better chance of achieving a meaningful understanding.
Support Local Journalism
Question yourself. Doubt yourself. Try it out, you might like it. You might even change your mind. Meanwhile, like Montaigne, I will continue to ask, “Que sçais-je?”
Dick Sciaroni
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User