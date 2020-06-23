Dick Sciaroni: Question yourself — you might change your mind

Manny Montes recently questioned a column I wrote on the Electoral College. He either misread what I wrote or chose to ignore my words to score points for himself.

I remind him of the closing words of my column: “Is it time to reform the Electoral College system? Perhaps. It’s up to all of us, the citizens, to decide. That means dialogue, not diatribe.”

I did not advocate Electoral College reform or elimination. There are reasons to keep it and reasons to reform or eliminate it. I raised questions but provided no answer.

I am an ardent admirer of Michel Montaigne. Like Montaigne, I am rarely convinced of much, and take care not to believe everything I think. Beliefs are cheap; they require little effort. Only by spending time reflecting and examining ideas in detail can one hope to come to a reasoned understanding. Even then, one could be wrong; but through the attempt, one has a better chance of achieving a meaningful understanding.

Question yourself. Doubt yourself. Try it out, you might like it. You might even change your mind. Meanwhile, like Montaigne, I will continue to ask, “Que sçais-je?”

Dick Sciaroni

Grass Valley