Dick Sciaroni: I endorse Bob Branstrom

Grass Valley could not have a more talented, articulate, informed and well-educated person on its city council than Bob Branstrom.

Bob brings an incredible mix of education, life experience, passion and people skills that will serve Grass Valley's myriad needs, be they economic development, housing and infrastructure, public safety or civic engagement. Bob has it all — a personal commitment to our community, education and life experience and a passion for public service that will make a difference for all of the citizens of Grass Valley.

I categorically endorse and recommend his candidacy and look forward to seeing him on the ity council.

Dick Sciaroni

Grass Valley