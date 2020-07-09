Dick Mentzer: More ‘social distance’ space needed at growers market

Why is the Saturday Growers Market at the Kmart not more spread out so people can maintain better social distance? There is plenty of open parking lot available to spread out the vendors and have a much wider walk way.

This last Saturday there was no way for people to safely line up at a stall without being in the middle of the foot traffic. Many of our macho Nevada County men of course don’t wear masks, which makes spacing even more important for the rest of us.

Dick Mentzer

Nevada City