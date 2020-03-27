Dick Mentzer: Help save local small businesses — buy locally

It is a critical time for you and me to buy locally. Sustaining economically vibrant local small businesses seems to me to be central to maintaining the character of our community … the reason we live here.

Every dollar spent down the hill stays down the hill. A dollar spent in a local shop or store not only keeps that store viable but also bounces around the community from one person to another.

Is what we save at Costco worth more than our community and way of life? Enough said, time to get online with Amazon to order a couple of rolls of toilet paper …

Dick Mentzer

Nevada City