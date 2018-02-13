Dianna Suarez: Too early for opposition, but not for NID to invest in dam?

Too early for opposition, but not for NID to invest in dam?

According to NID Director Nick Wilcox in his Jan. 9 op-ed in The Union, "Any claims by opponents regarding the project (Centennial), including water gained from proposed alternatives, costs, and funding mechanisms are premature and completely speculative at this point. The information is not yet available."

And according to Director John Drew during the NID board meeting on Jan. 24, "at the next board meeting (February 14, 9 a.m., 1036 W. Main St., Grass Valley) there will be a video presentation on the birds, fish, and frogs, and turtles that are going to benefit immediately, directly, and sustainably as a result of Centennial. This is also going to include a very significant recreation panel on the recreation opportunities that are going to be available from Centennial and will also include a very comprehensive presentation on the agricultural aspects that will benefit from Centennial."

So the opponent's claims are premature and completely speculative as the information is not yet available; however Director John Drew has invested another big chunk of ratepayer money in a public relations video to promote the Centennial Dam proposal.

The NID Board has already paid $300,000 to a public relations firm who produced a slide show promoting the dam last year. This new video will likely cost much more. Is it fair for the NID board to use ratepayer and taxpayer money to create a propaganda video to sell them a dam?

Dianna Suarez

Recommended Stories For You

Colfax