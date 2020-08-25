Diane Walker: Proposed mining profoundly impacts lives of nearby residents

Rise Gold Corporation from Canada is working on approval to open the Idaho-Maryland mine in the Brunswick-East Bennett-Greenhorn vicinity. My property, as well as the property owned many others, will be affected. If the Canadians get their way, we’re screwed.

1. No more water in our wells, as 1,224,000 gallons of ground water will be pumped through the mine daily.

2. No more forest around us, as it will be affected by the millions of gallons of groundwater to be taken daily.

3. No more gardens or growing what we eat.

4. No more fresh air, only contaminants. A ton of nitrate fuel oil and 257 detonators daily to blast through rock, asbestos in the dust, heavy CO2 emissions, as well as lead and arsenic.

5. No more quiet. Plans call for operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 80 years.

6. No more dark and starry nights, as exterior work lighting on site would include multiple 20-foot high lights burning nightly.

7. No more value to our beloved properties, as many of us can’t afford to make a getaway.

8. No more peace of mind or good health in this wonderful place we live.

Thank you, Rise Gold Corporation — NOT!

Diane Walker

Grass Valley