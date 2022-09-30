Diane Stanbury: Thank you employees

After being open for over 15 years now, I believe most of the ladies in our community know of us, Blue Moon Apparel, and have probably been in our store by now. Many people of course, also know how difficult it is to keep a small business open and running successfully that long.

What I believe most people don’t know, is how loyal, creative, flexible, dedicated, hard working and talented the employees are who make this happen. I am so proud of my staff who strive to make the business a steady, welcoming place to visit, even if you just need to get out and socialize a bit like we all wanted after the Covid lock down. Our staff shows up when there is snow on the ground in case you need a jacket. When there is a heat wave, so you can save on shorts and tanks. The staff came in during Covid to do visual shopping videos, and shipped items people still needed. Blue Moon’s long time Manager, Winter Shaw, has taken on the store, running it as if it is her own. Scheduling, orders, stocking, designing displays, and presenting the store at it’s best. She is aided by Erica and Kira, and as a team they are helping me live my best life. I want the community to know how valued these employees are and publicly say, thank you!

Diane Stanbury

Owner, Blue Moon Apparel