Diane Miessler: Please consider wearing a mask

Masks are inconvenient, not dangerous. Hundreds of thousands of medical personnel wear them every day, to protect themselves and others. They are not fainting or having strokes. They are less likely to catch diseases they are exposed to.

The coronavirus is more dangerous than the flu.

Deaths from flu in one year: 12 to 60 thousand.

Deaths from the coronavirus in the first six months: 160,000 and rising.

More cases of the coronavirus end up in intensive care; they stay in the hospital longer, and they have more long-term lung problems than people with the flu.

Intensive care units don’t become overwhelmed with flu cases; anywhere the coronavirus is highly active, intensive care units are full to overflowing.

Masks protect the wearer somewhat, but protect others nearby quite well, especially combined with social distancing. You are most contagious two days before you have symptoms. About half the known transmissions are from people with no symptoms. You could be infecting someone and not know it.

Diane Miessler

Nevada City