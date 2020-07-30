Diane Miessler: Kudos to Nevada City Police

We discovered what had to be a rabid skunk outside our house — out during broad daylight, staggering, falling over and lying still for periods of time. Not knowing what else to do at 6 p.m., we called the police.

Two wonderful officers came and cornered and snared the skunk, put it in a box, covered it with a blanket, and took it away (FYI, skunks are the main reservoir of rabies in our area; any skunk you see during daylight hours is likely to be rabid). We’re so grateful for their help, resourcefulness, and courage.

Thank you, Nevada City Police!

Diane Miessler

Nevada City