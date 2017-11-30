Diane Krenik: Heroes don’t always wear capes

"Nevada County law enforcement and fire protection agencies can better serve the community with the proper equipment, services and programs but often their budgets preclude it. NCLFC works with the community to support our local law and fire agencies through contributions," said Anthony Halby, president of NCLFC.

Since 2001, the Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council, through its fundraising efforts, has contributed well over $850,000 to various agencies and schools in this community. Your contributions and support of NCLFC help Nevada County law and fire agencies purchase needed equipment including CPR mannequins, Tasers, body cameras and training equipment and programs including "Keeping Kids Safe", Kid's Fire Camp, and scholarship funds.

Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council, a nonprofit corporation, was founded by Willard N. Drown, III when it became clear the need to support public safety departments within the county of Nevada.

"It is the mission of this corporation to provide support and assistance to public law enforcement and fire protection agencies located in Nevada County by making a meaningful contribution to such agencies both in the form of better equipment and in support and furtherance of their programs and policies."

Nevada County Law Enforcement & Fire Protection Council is a community-based 501c (3) nonprofit corporation established in 1999, located in Grass Valley. It is a template for all counties on how to support their local law enforcement and fire protection agencies.

We welcome your contributions and participation, you can also become a member, go to http://www.nclawfire.org, email info@nclawfire.org, or call us at 530-477-4503.

