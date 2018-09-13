Diane Houston: What gives with recycling confusion Waste Management?
September 13, 2018
Upon moving here two years ago from Long Beach, it was quite an adjustment to have to have to haul my trash containers a quarter of a mile down to a county road for pick up.
But, I was glad it included recycling service.
I recycled the way I always did, 1 to 7 plastics. First, I learned plastic bags are not accepted. Bummer, inconvenient. Then upon reading a Waste Management newsletter insert in my bill, it said plastic tubs (yogurt, sour cream, etc.) are trash. What? I've been recycling them for 25 years and couldn't fathom throwing them away.
I called Waste Management to inquire. My call went to their national service line even though I called the number on my newsletter. I was told they accept 1 to 7 plastics. I explained what my newsletter said and was asked to send a copy, so emailed it immediately. They would research and get back to me. Never heard back.
I know this community wants to do the right thing and recycle as much as possible. I know Waste Management and other cities accept at least 1 to 5 plastics. It makes no sense that we can only recycle 1 and 2 plastics. What gives, Waste Management? You can do better!
Diane Houston
