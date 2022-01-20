Diane Elizabeth Walker: RV park zone could have been affordable housing
The developer of the proposed RV park across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds claimed in his Jan. 18 opinion piece that the parcel can’t be used for low-cost housing because it’s “not permitted in the city’s General Plan.”
Hello? The parcel is currently in the county, and the city’s Planning Commission voted in December to zone the parcel Office Professional (which includes RV parks) if the entire project was approved for annexation into the city.
If this RV park had not been steamrolling through the process with so little public input, the Planning Commission could have designated the parcel for housing.
Also, the General Plan has not been significantly changed since 1999. The city should update the General Plan so that helping local workers and families find a place to live is a higher priority than tourism.
Diane Elizabeth Walker
Grass Valley
