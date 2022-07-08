Diane Davy: No safety here

I recently watched President Joe Biden award medals of honor. These now-elderly men so worthy of our nation’s gratitude. Tears came down my face as I recalled all the military men I knew in my personal life. Serving — and some dying — for the nation they loved.

I recalled if asked, “Why did you sign up?“ The answer was always the same: ”To keep America safe here at home.”

I realized my tears were once again a sad terrible day as another shooter with a war-like weapon killed and wounded families friends and neighbors … why we may never know.

My tears today are for a truth in this nation that now is very clear. The enemy is here, right now, in every place we may go — even today. Armed with these high powered weapons — weapons created for war, not for killing our kids, friends, anyone caught in the midst of this madness.

I am not sure anyone knows what is now the killing fields of your and my neighborhoods. Stores, churches, temples, classrooms … there is no safe place. I watched the reports and heard on the news that this high powered rifle can fire within seconds, killing/wounding people with every shot. They are emboldened with the power these war weapons offer.

When someone says to us now, “The best years in America are ahead of us,” I wonder, are they? Ask yourself, “Where am I safe now?” “Where are my kids safe now?”

I have no answers, but as I watched these senior heroes who gave everything to protect us so we could have a parade … the last fun day of school or anywhere we gather. At least we had a moment, hearing the stories of men who gave their all to allow our way of life to continue. I pondered as I watched them having medals placed around their necks, “What do they think of the nation they loved so much?”

Blessings to all who served and died to make their nation safe from harm. If called upon they would do it all all again. Now, who will keep us safe from harm in our own beautiful country where the enemy is now, within?

Diane Davy

Penn Valley