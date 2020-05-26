Diane Cherry: An open letter to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors

As elected representatives of “We The People,” you can “just say no” to the use of toxic substances, which threaten our health and contaminate our food.

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, has been banned or restricted in 40 nations, and in 18 states throughout the U.S., over health concerns and the ongoing Roundup cancer litigation.

In California, more than 40 cities and counties have issued bans or restricted the use of glyphosate, including all University of California campuses. Agriculture and ranching are significant contributors to our local economy. During the summer season we can take pride in our seven-days-a-week farmers’ markets. Nevada County Grown’s Food and Farm Directory lists 73 farms [including two Christmas tree farms], ranches, and wineries. California Certified Organic Farmers lose their status if testing reveals the use of Roundup, even though it drifted from a neighbor’s application!

I urge you to pass a ban on glyphosate and protect the residents of Nevada County and our countless family food gardens, as well as our farm and ranch producers.

Please say a definitive “no” — not in our backyard!

Diane L. Cherry

Nevada County resident since 1973