Diane Barlow: Volunteers make difference at Hospice of the Foothills

Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in times of need. At Hospice of the Foothills, we have trained volunteers who give selflessly to help people live as fully as possible during their end-of-life journey.

For the past year, COVID-19 has kept our patient volunteers from being able to go into homes and facilities. Instead, our volunteers have delivered needed medical supplies, made phone calls to patients, or written cards. By the time you read this, we expect to have some volunteers in patient homes again.

Volunteering at our Gift & Thrift stores is another great way our volunteers support us. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of our volunteers’ service. Our Friends of Hospice volunteers are helping with our fundraising staff. We also extend our appreciation to our Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, all volunteers.

April 18 through 24 is National Volunteer Week, and we thank those hospice volunteers who improve the lives of the patients and families they serve. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgment.

I encourage others to learn more by contacting Hospice of the Foothills at 530-272-5739 or going to our website: http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org .

Diane Barlow, volunteer coordinator

Hospice of the Foothills