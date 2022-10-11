Diana Garbin: Vote for Carolyn Bronson

Voters in Sierra College District 6 have the opportunity to elect a uniquely qualified candidate this November. Dr. Carolyn Bronson has served in multiple school leadership positions in Nevada County, including as Trustee for the Penn Valley Union School District, and has taught both undergraduate and graduate students.

Three daughters who are all recent graduates of California universities have provided Dr. Bronson experience with the issues students currently face along with the wherewithal as an experienced academic to sift through what does and does not add value to the numerous options offered in higher education today.

Some of the areas on which she has focused in preparation for her role as Sierra College Trustee, are ensuring freedom of speech within the classroom so that students may express their ideas and become proficient in analyzing the many complex issues they will encounter in life; providing strong fiscal oversight of taxpayer money, especially in regard to the extraordinarily large construction projects in the pipeline for Sierra College and a newly announced proposal to build additional campus dormitories; supporting programs that enhance student success; and continued support for the Osher Lifelong learning classes for residents fifty and older.

A vote for Carolyn Bronson is a vote for excellence!

Diana Garbin

Nevada City