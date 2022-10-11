Diana Garbin: Vote for Carolyn Bronson
Voters in Sierra College District 6 have the opportunity to elect a uniquely qualified candidate this November. Dr. Carolyn Bronson has served in multiple school leadership positions in Nevada County, including as Trustee for the Penn Valley Union School District, and has taught both undergraduate and graduate students.
Three daughters who are all recent graduates of California universities have provided Dr. Bronson experience with the issues students currently face along with the wherewithal as an experienced academic to sift through what does and does not add value to the numerous options offered in higher education today.
Some of the areas on which she has focused in preparation for her role as Sierra College Trustee, are ensuring freedom of speech within the classroom so that students may express their ideas and become proficient in analyzing the many complex issues they will encounter in life; providing strong fiscal oversight of taxpayer money, especially in regard to the extraordinarily large construction projects in the pipeline for Sierra College and a newly announced proposal to build additional campus dormitories; supporting programs that enhance student success; and continued support for the Osher Lifelong learning classes for residents fifty and older.
A vote for Carolyn Bronson is a vote for excellence!
Diana Garbin
Nevada City
Stephanie Ortiz: Nancy Palmer for Sierra College Trustee
Nancy Palmer is uniquely qualified for re-election as the Sierra College Trustee representing western Nevada County. Ms. Palmer is tireless in her support of students’ academic success. She was instrumental in passing the bond that…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments