Diana Garbin: Preserve the Electoral College

Thanks for explaining need for Electoral College

Thank you, George Rebane, for a clear explanation of why the Electoral College should never be replaced.

I remember how the Electoral College was taught in high school and I shutter today for what has replaced this most precious gift from our forefathers and how it is now presented. Revised history textbooks, adopted by the State Board of Education, continue to promote the slanted views of its contributors and our students regurgitate the information on tests to earn a high mark rather than employ true research to the intent of the forefathers.

Your article, “Democracy destroys Electoral College” (The Union, March 7), was a brilliant explanation of this dangerous trend. I hope people of this country do their best to preserve the Electoral College for the sake of our democracy.

Diana Garbin

Nevada City