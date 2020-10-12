Diana Garbin: Humanity

In response to Ron Lowe’s letter of Sept. 21 titled “Hypocrites,” Mr. Lowe lumped lots of titles on the Republican Party and he is entitled to his opinion. I believe our society has a lot to remember about humanity. At one time, both political parties respected life. There are Democrats today who oppose abortion. Lumping all those titles on the Republican Party is an exercise in futility, just as it would be for someone to lump titles on the Democratic Party or any other party. Nothing is achieved except inciting more anger.

The definition of a hypocrite is a person who pretends to hold beliefs when they really do not. It doesn’t mean someone who disagrees with you. Being a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Independent does not define everything about a person. I believe my moral conviction that life is a miracle and that abortion is the intentional killing of life. I believe in the United States of America and I believe in God. I am not a hypocrite.

A lesson for all is to look at the relationship of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late Antonin Scalia who were not only justices on the highest court, but were treasured friends and colleagues. Their views, on many issues, were on opposites ends of the scale. They didn’t sever ties nor did they invoke anger to further their opinion. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone abided by their simple lesson in humanity?

Diana Garbin

Nevada City