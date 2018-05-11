Desiree Carrington: Smethers for sheriff

Being retired after 21 years as a Placer County Sheriff's Deputy, and a 35-year Nevada County resident, gives me a unique perspective of the candidates running for sheriff of Nevada County.

The sheriff is the lead law enforcement officer with a budget almost nine times the size of Grass Valley Police Department's budget, 169 employees including 68 deputies and 61 correctional officers (vs. Grass Valley's 27 officers), dispatchers, support staff, coroner's division, public administrator, civil division, investigation division, evidence division, court security, two jails, Search and Rescue, reserve deputies, sheriff volunteers and covering 974 square miles (vs. Grass Valley's 5.3 square miles). Obviously, the learning curve for retired Police Chief John Foster is quite steep.

If elected sheriff, would John Foster collect his pension and sheriff's salary, infamously known as "double dipping?" Retired officers who accompany Foster as undersheriff would also "double dip."

The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association, Nevada County Correctional Officers Association, Local Firefighters 3800, Sheriff Keith Royal, nine current sheriffs in Northern California, and retired command and line staff of Nevada County Sheriff's Department endorsed Bill Smethers for sheriff, reflecting the respect and trust earned throughout his continuing 25 years of law enforcement in Nevada County.

Desiree Carrington

Grass Valley